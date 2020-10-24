MORRELL, Robynne Ellen:
On October 19, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home. Loved former wife of Malcolm, and Phillip, loving mother of Christian, Stefan, and Kirsty, loved grandma of Kyla, a much respected cat and dog breeder, she will be very much missed by her pets. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robynne Morrell c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Robynne's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020