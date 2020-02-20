SHAW, Robyn Janice:
On February 19, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 56. Dearly loved partner of Tawhi. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Roxanne and Hayden, Kimberley and Harry. Much loved nana of Troy, Natalie, Amelia and Saphire, and her extended family. Messages to the Shaw family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate the life of Robyn will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, on Friday, February 21, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2020