Robyn SHAW

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road
View Map
Death Notice

SHAW, Robyn Janice:
On February 19, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 56. Dearly loved partner of Tawhi. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Roxanne and Hayden, Kimberley and Harry. Much loved nana of Troy, Natalie, Amelia and Saphire, and her extended family. Messages to the Shaw family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate the life of Robyn will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, on Friday, February 21, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2020
