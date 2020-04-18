SANDFORD,
Robyn Evelyn (neé Milne):
On April 13, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Eddie for 57 years, daughter of the late Martin Milne and Doris Cole, a much loved sister and sister-in-law, loved by her nieces and nephews, and a dear friend of so many.
So very sadly missed.
Special thanks to Dr Martin Fisher for his wonderful care and support of Robyn and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robyn Sandford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020