NIVEN, Robyn Jane:
Unexpectedly in Christchurch, on November 3, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Fred Read, and loved wife of the late Graeme Niven. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Andreas, and Dean. A much loved and loving Grandma of Haylee, and all her grandchildren. Messages to the Niven family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Robyn's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday , November 7, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019