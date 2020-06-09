GLEN-OSBORNE,
Robyn Mary Elise:
Suddenly on Saturday, June 6, 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Steve, loved mother of Ben and Georgia, loved daughter of Patricia and Laurie, loved sister and sister-in-law of Gary, Yvonne, Wendy and Phil, and Anna and Mark. Adored Granna of Sienna. Messages to the Glen-Osborne family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145 or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer NZ, care of bit.ly/rmego0606 or may be made at the service. A service to remember and celebrate Robyn's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel Rossburn Reception, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 9, 2020