WALLER, Robin Vessey:

On October 10, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Monica, loved Dad of Sally-Anne, John and wife Annette, Andrew(deceased), and Joanne and fiancé Matt. Dearly loved Grandpop of Cassy, Briana, Amber, Cameron; Hayley and Courteney; and great-Grandpop of Millie. Robin was loved by Monica's family and other extended family. A special thanks to the staff of Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Robin. Donations to The Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made on line at bit.ly/rvwaller1010 or may be made at the service. Messages may be sent to the Waller family, c/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, October 15, at 10.00am.





