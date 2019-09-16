PHILIPSON,
Robin Heartis (Bob):
Born on October 24, 1935, Pontypridd, Wales. Died on September 13, 2019, at Komatua Care Centre, Devonport, Auckland. Loving husband of Sarah, loving father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Archie, Claire and Marianne, David and Enza, Andrew and Rita, Judith (deceased) and Rebecca and Andy. Brother of Marion and Peter, and brother-in-law to Mary and Oyvind, and Peter Walsh (Australia) and Michael Walsh (deceased). Devoted Grandad of Erica, James, Francesca, Aroha, Jeremy, Mattia and Miles. Half-brother of Linda, Jill, Vicki, and Ross. The family is grateful for the sincere and personal attention Bob received from his carers at Komatua. The family would also like to thank Valerie Alder for her companionship and support of Bob. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland, on Thursday, September 19, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Starship Foundation: www.starship.org.nz/foundation/donation-form/ please state 'Judith Philipson Memorial Fund' in the optional message field. Enquiries to [email protected] or 021 370-167. Other correspondence to Philipson Family, c/- Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland.
