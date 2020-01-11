PATTEN,
Robin Alison (nee Barclay):
Passed away suddenly on January 5, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Henry, Nicola and John, Lynette and Stephen, Jennifer and Tony. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Patten Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rapatten0501 A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 14, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020