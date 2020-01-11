Robin PATTEN

  • "May you rest in peace Robin. with no more headaches. Love..."
    - Marlene Frizzell
  • "All our love to the wonderful family of Robin Patten. "
    - Adelaide Royer
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road)
Christchurch
PATTEN,
Robin Alison (nee Barclay):
Passed away suddenly on January 5, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Henry, Nicola and John, Lynette and Stephen, Jennifer and Tony. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Patten Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rapatten0501 A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 14, at 2.30pm.

