O'NEILL,
Robin Gerard (Bob):
On September 11, 2019, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, surrounded with family. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Jacqueline and Colin, Simon, Damian, Daniel and Sarah, and the late Brendan. Dearly loved Poppy of Samora, Emerald, Scarlett, Finn, Lily, Conor and Twist. Loving brother of Pam O'Keefe and late brother Graeme. Aged 82 years.
R.I.P.
Messages 28 Kendal Avenue, Christchurch 8053. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Matthew's Catholic Church, cnr Idris and Jeffreys Road, Christchurch, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019