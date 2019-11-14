Robin NICOLL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin NICOLL.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church
1 Harewood Road
Papanui
View Map
Death Notice

NICOLL,
Robin George Alexander:
On November 11, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Alex, Mary and Jason, Helen and Glenn, and Lucy and John, loved grandfather of Cate, Nicola, Alex, and Harry; Marcus, and Adam; Thomas, Sophie, and Eliza; Eva, Molly, Daniel, and Rosemary. Special thanks to the staff at Camellia Court Rest Home, Ngaio Marsh Hospital, and Dr Beth Simpson for their professional skill and care of Robin. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Robin Nicoll c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Robin will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Monday, November 18, at 11.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.