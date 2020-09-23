LEECH, Robin Stuart:
Passed away suddenly at home in Oxford, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Loved partner of Cindy, loved father of Kelly and Simon, step-father of Sean, Jason and Luke. Loved grandfather of Toby, Georgie, Amber and Ben; Maddison; Bridgete and Jake. Loved brother of Ann. Special thanks to Access Community Health in Oxford for their care and support of Robin and Cindy and to St John Ambulance, very much appreciated. Messages may be sent to the Leech family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service for Robin will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Monday, September 28, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2020