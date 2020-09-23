Robin LEECH

  • "Sorry to learn of Robin's passing. I have often thought of..."
    - Ian (Ted) PINER
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
LEECH, Robin Stuart:
Passed away suddenly at home in Oxford, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Loved partner of Cindy, loved father of Kelly and Simon, step-father of Sean, Jason and Luke. Loved grandfather of Toby, Georgie, Amber and Ben; Maddison; Bridgete and Jake. Loved brother of Ann. Special thanks to Access Community Health in Oxford for their care and support of Robin and Cindy and to St John Ambulance, very much appreciated. Messages may be sent to the Leech family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service for Robin will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Monday, September 28, at 2.30pm.

