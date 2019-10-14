JOHNSTON, Robin Hugh:
Peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Maggie, much loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Catherine, and Niki and Stephen. Adored grandad of Reilly, Amy, and Hugh. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Johnston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Robin's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Friday, October 18, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2019