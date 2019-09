Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin HYDE. View Sign Death Notice



HYDE,

Robin Lionel (Robbie):

Passed away on September 14, 2019, aged 73. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Esther Hyde, Todd Hyde and Stephanie Salvatori, grandfather of Eva Grace and Elijah Hyde, son of the late John and Violet Hyde, brother and brother-in-law of Valerie, the late Beverley, Alister and Carol, Graeme and Lesley, Murray and Jeanette, David, and uncle of nieces and nephews and much loved friend. There will be a celebration of Rob's life from 2-4pm Wednesday September 18, in Rangiora, 25 Palm View Drive and his Burial at 3pm Saturday September 21st, at the Eastern Cemetery in Invercargill followed by refreshments at 114 Kew Rd.



