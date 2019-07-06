HURST, Robin Noel:
On June 30, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, loved father of Hilary, Susan, Felicity, Mark, and Alan, treasured grandfather of Shanti, Amani, and Lisa, and great-grandfather of Josiah, and Alayna. Loved brother of Enid Hardie, and the late John. Grateful thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac and Essie Summers Retirement Villages for the love and care shown to Robin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Hurst, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Comcare Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Memorial Service for Robin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on July 19, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019