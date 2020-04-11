HOBERN, Robin Cullen:
At Christchurch on April 8, 2020, in his 82nd year. Peacefully after a short illness. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jennifer. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Kathy (Sydney), Catherine and Clive, Alison, and David and Elisabeth. Much loved grandfather of Michael and Karla, Clare and Scott, Sean and Louise (all Sydney), Cameron and Aimee (Hamilton), Charlotte (Auckland), Jack, Thomas, and Samuel. Great-grandfather of Lucy and Aria (Sydney). Robin will be missed by all of his extended family, loved and respected with the warmest regard. A Memorial Service to celebrate Robin's life will be held when we are able to safely meet together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nurses Education Fund, Ward DG, Burwood Hospital. Messages to [email protected]
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
Although we cannot see you,
You're always at our side.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020