Robin GRIMWOOD

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
GRIMWOOD, Robin Eric:
On January 5, 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Colleen for 53 years, deeply loved father of Craig and Helen, Karyn and Joe (Canada), cherished Grandy of Courtney, Rebecca, Jemma, Sophia, and Erin. Heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful team in the CCU Unit, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Grimwood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Robin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 10 at 6.00pm.

Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020
