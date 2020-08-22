GRANT, Robin Lindsay:
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Wilma, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and John Sunckell (Brookside), Christine and Shane Wylie (Dunsandel), and Tony and Sandra (Tahakopa), very much loved grandad of Joseph, and Sian; Abbie, and Charlotte; Valerie, Lauren, and Natalie.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Grant, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Robin's life will be held in the St David's Co-operating Parish, High Street, Leeston, on Monday, August 24, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. The Ministry of Health restriction of 100 people in attendance will apply.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020