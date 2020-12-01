FRAHM,
Robin John Frederick
(Jock): QSM, JP
On Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home with family. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Mark and Novella, Sally, Charmaine and Barry. Beloved grandad of Olivia and Connor, Callum and Ali, Aimee, Matthew, and Zara. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
"A family and community man,
who will be sadly missed by all".
Donations to the Friends of Oxford Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Special thanks to the whole team at the Oxford Community Health Centre, for their care and support. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at the Oxford Workingmen's Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm, followed by a burial at the Oxford Public Cemetery. Messages to the Frahm family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
"May He Rest in Peace"
Published in The Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020