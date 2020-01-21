Robert WILSON

Death Notice

WILSON,
Robert George (Rob):
On January 19, 2020, passed away peacefully in his sleep, aged 72 years. Treasured husband and friend of Bev, almost 50 years married. Dearly loved father of Kerri and Peter Rowlands, and Sally and Gordon Malcolm. Loved Grandad of Scott, Aleisha, Gemma, Olivia, Nicola and Brett. Treasured son of the late Roma and Ivan Wilson, and loved brother of Don and Ra, Geoff (deceased) and Clive. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rgwilson1901 Funeral details to be advised.

Published in The Press on Jan. 21, 2020
