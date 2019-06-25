WENGER, Robert:
On June 19, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 67. Dearly loved husband of the late Maria (nee Mary Grantham). Loved brother-in-law of Ruth and Roy Woods, Esther and Paul Simmons, Chris and Joce Grantham, Dave and Maree Grantham, and Eunice and Barry McKessar. Loved by his family in Switzerland – his mother Christina, and his siblings Lucia, Christina, and Fredy.
Now with the Lord
Messages to [email protected] The celebration of Robert's life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, on Friday, June 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 25 to June 26, 2019