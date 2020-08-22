SWINNEY, Robert Graeme:
On August 21, 2020, peacefully at home; aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Gwenda Ajie, much loved father of Angela, Jefferson, Rodney, and Miriam and a loved father-in-law of Cindy. Much loved Papa of Amy, Keziah, Jemimah, Falcon, Daniel Graeme, and Cordal. A loved brother of Irene, and the late Frank and Donal. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Swinney family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. Funeral details to be advised later.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020