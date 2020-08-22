Robert SWINNEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert SWINNEY.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

SWINNEY, Robert Graeme:
On August 21, 2020, peacefully at home; aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Gwenda Ajie, much loved father of Angela, Jefferson, Rodney, and Miriam and a loved father-in-law of Cindy. Much loved Papa of Amy, Keziah, Jemimah, Falcon, Daniel Graeme, and Cordal. A loved brother of Irene, and the late Frank and Donal. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Swinney family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. Funeral details to be advised later.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.