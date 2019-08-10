RISHWORTH,
Robert Charles (Bob):
On August 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 92 years. Deeply loved husband of the late Beryl. Best father ever of Penelope, and Sally, loved father-in-law of Stewart, proudest Grandpa of James and Chloe, Charles, Françoise and Simon.
"Sadly missed – never forgotten"
Special thanks to Dr Rex Yule for his 32 years of care, and to Rose for helping Robert to stay at home where he wanted to be. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robert Rishworth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Robert will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, August 13, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019