Robert Malcolm (Bob):

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 7, 2020, in his 87th year, after a short illness. Devoted and loved husband of the late Pat for nearly 60 wonderful years, dearly loved father to Andrew and Gill, and father-in-law to Ming and Danny, and loving Grandad to grandchildren Jordan, Thomas and Jacob. The family wish to acknowledge the excellent care extended to Bob by the medical team at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital and the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. A private family service for Bob has already been held but the return of COVID in NZ means we are unable to hold a community gathering for friends and family to celebrate his life and pay respects. In lieu of flowers, the family would love for people to make a small donation towards the purchase of some interesting and inspiring scientific books to foster a love of science at the local school where his grandson now attends. This can be done on the givealittle page.



https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/bob-redfern-memorial-fund-supporting-science Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020

