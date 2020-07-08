RAYNER,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
At Timaru Hospital on July 5, 2020, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn (Kath) for 57 years, much loved father of David, Malvin, Karyn, and Adele, and a loved granddad and great-granddad. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Rayner family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020