POYNTER,
Robert Humphry (Bob):
On August 25, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Valerie, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Wayne Jackson, Debbie and Kelvin Ashby, John and Melanie, and Alan, loved grandfather of Phillip (deceased), Rachael, and Hayden; Kim, Jen, and Rich; Robert, and Henry, and a loved great-grandfather of his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robert Poynter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Bob's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family, or please contact them if you wish to attend.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020