Robert Albert (Bob):

Passed away peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Myrl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Andrew Lord, Christine and Keith Moyes, Joanne Porter and Bim Cardin, Michael and Janine Porter, Kay and Milton Rostron. Much loved granddad of Matthew, Nicholas and Justin, Jonathan, Lee and Amanda. Loved great-granddad of Holly, Leyton, Luka, Poppy, Finn and Isobelle; Elijah and Charli. Loved brother of Cilla, Marc, Neil and Moira. Many thanks to the staff at Palm Grove for all their loving care of Bob for the last nine years. Messages to the Porter family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Bob will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.







