PARSONS,

Robert Percival (Bob):

22.11.1938 - 6.06.2019

Robin, David, Christine, Margaret and families would like to say a sincere thank you for those who have supported us over the past few weeks. We were overwhelmed by the number of people who attended Bobs funeral and the beautiful cards we received. It was a wonderful tribute to Bob who obviously left a great impression on so many people. Your donations to St John God Halswell was much appreciated. We do miss our lovely Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend.

He is at peace now





