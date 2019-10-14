PARSON,
Robert Edward (Bob):
Born in England, May 7, 1932. Passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Anthony Wilding. Loved father of Kathleen and Stephen. Grandfather of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of the Parson boys. Especially loved by his elder brother Charles and wife Vi (UK). Special thanks to those who have cared for Bob, especially the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding. A small service is to be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, This Day (Tuesday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019