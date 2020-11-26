Robert O'CONNOR

O'CONNOR,
Robert John (Fecky):
Died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, aged 65 years. Loved son of Clifford and Beryl O'Connor (both deceased). Adored husband of Christine. Much loved father of Patricia, Rosemary, Christopher and George. Worshipped Grandad Fecky of Clifford. A celebration of Fecky's life will be held at the Kaikoura Trotting Club, South Bay, Tomorrow, Friday, November 27, at 11.00am. Christine and family wishes to thank the Doctors and District Nurses, KK Cancer Society and the Kaikoura community for the caring support giving during Fecky's illness. Messages of sympathy can be sent to O'Connor Family, c/- PO Box 134, Kaikoura.

Published in The Press on Nov. 26, 2020
