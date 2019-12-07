Robert NUY

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

NUY, Robert Lawrence:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019, aged 64 years, in Motueka. Dearly loved son of Henny and the late Cor, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Sherryn, beloved uncle of Jacqueline and Jason, and Michael and Emma; a friend of many.
"Rest in Peace Rob."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robert Nuy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service will be held for Robert in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Christchurch, on Friday, December 13, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
