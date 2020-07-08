NEE, Robert George (Bob):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital with family by his side on Monday, July 6, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Shona for nearly sixty years. Dearly loved father of Chris and Brigid. Much loved granddad of Hikairo, Odette and Rebekah. Will be sadly missed by family and friends, and the Rakaia Huts community. Many thanks to the staff on Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital for their special care of Bob. Messages to the Nee family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only via their website stjohn.org.nz A Requiem Mass for Bob will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 154 High Street, Leeston, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020