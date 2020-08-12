Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MOORFIELD. View Sign Death Notice



Robert Peter (Bob):

Life member of St John Te Kauwhata. On August 11, 2020, in his 108th year, peacefully at home with his family. Dearly loved only son of the late Cornelius and Edith (nee Arrowsmith). Loved husband of the late Moyae (nee Walker), cherished father of Dianne, John (deceased) and Warren, father-in-law of Tom (Auckland), Sue (Hamilton) and Sue (Te Kauwhata). Treasured grandfather of Charlotte, Josie, Louise, Jonathan, Peter, Luke, Jason, Richard, Scott, Craig, Paula and their partners. Great-grandfather of Benjamin, Ella, Thomas, Charlie, Nisha, Matai, Tayla, Joshua, Nathan, Kayden, Chloe, Christopher, Shyla, Libby Jane, Riley and Corey. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church, Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata, on Saturday, August 15 at 11.00am, to be followed later by a burial at the Rangiriri Cemetery, Rangiriri. The family would like to thank his St Margaret's Church family and community friends, Dr Keshvara, the District Nursing and Access teams for their care and support enabling Robert to continue to spend his final weeks on the farm he loved and lived on for over 100 years. Donations in recognition of Robert's service to the Te Kauwhata Emergency Services would be appreciated and can be left at the Church or posted to PO Box 112, Te Kauwhata 3741. All communications to the Moorfield Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.







Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020

