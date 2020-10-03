MILLER, Robert Charles:
Thursday, September 24, 2020, sadly on this day, 53 year old Robert Charles Miller of Ilam Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, passed away peacefully. He leaves behind his loving son Flynn Peters Miller and daughter Isabella Peters Miller. He was the loving son of the late Robert James Miller and Glenda Marie Miller, also his sisters Sarah and the late Leith Miller from Riversdale, Southland. There will be no funeral held, and a private spreading of his ashes will be done at a later date. Messages to 473 Ilam Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8052.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020