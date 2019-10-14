MIDDLETON,
Robert John (Robbie):
On Friday, October 11, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 78 years. Loved partner of Jo, loved father and father-in-law of Toni and Shayne, Carolyn, Hamish and Abbi, loved grandfather of Jack, Scott; Oscar, Tilly and remembered by Rhonda. Brother and brother-in-law of Ian (deceased) and Isobel and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Anthony Wilding for their care and respect. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Middleton family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Robbie will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, October 16, at 10.30am. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2019