Acknowledgment

McMULLAN,

Robert Edward:

Raelene, Kate, Heidi, and Georgia wish to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness show to Robbie throughout his illness. Although Robbie was a very private, humble person, he was chuffed that so many people took the time to visit him and to express their sadness for his diagnosis. It really meant a lot to him, and us. To the district nurses, Julie and Annie, the respect and compassion that you both demonstrated in your support of us was unwavering. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone that provided emotional and practical support to us during Robbie's illness and at the time of his death. The expressions of kindness were many and varied, and are all warmly appreciated. A special thank you to everyone that contributed to Robbie's Farewell. We did him proud. We appreciate the ongoing support for us as we grieve for our much loved Robbie, Dad and Poppa.



