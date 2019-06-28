McMULLAN,
Robert Edward (Robbie):
Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Much loved and loving husband of Raelene. A proud and much adored dad, and admired and respected father-in-law of Kate and Liam, Heidi and Michael, Georgia and Matt. Besotted Poppa of Archer. Loved son of the late Kevin and Faey. Much loved brother of Donna, Kerry (deceased), and Tracey. Respected brother-in-law of Henry Kersten. Loved by the extended members of the McMullan, Becker and Manley families. Flowers respectfully declined, messages to
9 Alpine View, Hokitika 7810.
He lived his life for those
he loved.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Robbie's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford St, Hokitika, tomorrow (Saturday), commencing at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on June 28, 2019