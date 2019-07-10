McMILLAN,
Robert Haswell (Bob):
Peacefully, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, and Robert and Steph. Special granddad Bob of Benji and Lily. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Bob. Messages may be addressed to the McMillan family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rhmcmillan0807 A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 11, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019