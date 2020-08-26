Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 p.m. John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets Death Notice



Robert Peter (Bob):

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 83 years. Proud father and father-in-law of Trish, Maz and Chris, Jim and Kerry, Helen and Brian, Mike and Helen, and the late Stephen. Dearly loved Granddad Bob to Charlotte, Emily, Jesse, Cameron, Lachlan, Amelia, Isabelle and Drew. Loved great-granddad of Kyan, Ivy, Harlow and Sophia. Many thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for all their loving care of Bob and the Family. Messages to the McLorinan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service for Bob will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm. A private cremation has taken place.







