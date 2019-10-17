Robert MCINTOSH

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
McINTOSH, Robert Munro:
On October 15, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Brenda, much loved father of Eion and Deb, Alan and Amie-Cherie. A very much loved Grandad of Julieadel, Luke and Hamish, and special Uncle Robert to Samantha and Scott.
"He will be sadly missed by those who loved him."
Messages for the McIntosh family may be addressed C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Robert will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 19, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
