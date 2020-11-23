Robert MCFERRAN

  • "Have fond memories of Mr. McFerran as our neighbour growing..."
    - Jessica (de Vries) Gough
McFERRAN,
Robert Alexander (Alec):
Passed away at Anthony Wilding on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his 99th year. Loved husband of the late Betty, father and father-in-law of Sandra and Michael (both deceased), and Jill and Jeff. Grandad and great-granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ramcferran2111. A special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for the care and support shown. Messages may be addressed to the McFerran family at 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Alec will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, November 25, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2020
