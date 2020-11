McFERRAN,Robert Alexander (Alec):Passed away at Anthony Wilding on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his 99th year. Loved husband of the late Betty, father and father-in-law of Sandra and Michael (both deceased), and Jill and Jeff. Grandad and great-granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ramcferran2111. A special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for the care and support shown. Messages may be addressed to the McFerran family at 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Alec will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, November 25, at 10.00am.