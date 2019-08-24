MAGINNESS,
Robert Ross (Ross):
Died August 19, 2019, aged 59 years. At rest after a hard fought battle with cancer. Very proud and loving Papa of Jack, and Mia, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Trevor, Noel, and Stuart, and much loved son of the late Gordon and Adrienne. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Mayfield Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ross Maginness, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Ross' request, a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019