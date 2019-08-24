Robert MAGINNESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MAGINNESS.
Death Notice

MAGINNESS,
Robert Ross (Ross):
Died August 19, 2019, aged 59 years. At rest after a hard fought battle with cancer. Very proud and loving Papa of Jack, and Mia, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Trevor, Noel, and Stuart, and much loved son of the late Gordon and Adrienne. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Mayfield Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ross Maginness, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Ross' request, a Private Service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.