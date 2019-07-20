LINDSAY, Robert James:
Passed away on July 19, 2019, aged 98. Dearly loved husband and father of the late Shirley and Tony, adored father of Robyn and father-in-law of Cedric. Beloved grandfather of Tony, Daryl, Jamie and Susan, and beloved uncle of Peter, Mary-Ann and Lidabet. Robyn and Cedric would like to thank the nursing staff at the Oaks Ashwood Retirement Hhome, for the loving care they showed our father. There will be a private cremation, then a memorial service to be held in the Cust Hotel, Cust, Christchurch, on August 31, at 2.30pm. R.S.V.P. to [email protected] by August 25.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019