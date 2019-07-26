LEE, Robert Edward:
SM, Reverend Father
Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Marian Court, Home of Compassion, Silverstream, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved brother, uncle and grand-uncle. Messages to Fr Lee's family may be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Vigil Service will be held at the Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Tuesday, July 30, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington, on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.30pm, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on July 26, 2019