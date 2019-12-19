KYLE,
Robert Herbert Seton (Bob):
On December 15, 2019, aged 64 years. Loved partner of Jude, dearly loved father of Sarah, Andrew and Harry, and father-in-law of Angie. Dearly loved Grandad of Oscar, Millie, Remy, and Macy. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim, Peter and Rosie, Elizabeth and Jon. Dearly loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Kyle family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Saturday, December 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 19, 2019