KINLEY,
Robert George (Bob):
On October 8, 2019, passed away peacefully at Oxford Hospital, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Lake, and John and Andrea, loved grandfather of Adam and Brigid, Emma and Lindsay, Aaron and Kirsty, and Olivia, great-grandfather of Wynona, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
'A great man who will be dearly missed.'
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Oxford Hospital for their care of Bob. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bob Kinley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Oxford would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 14, at 10.00am, interment to follow at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2019