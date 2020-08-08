JONES,
Robert William (Bob):
On July 27, 2020, at his home, aged 69 years. Husband to Margueretta, and father to Lorne, Angela, Johnathan, Danelle, and Marie. Dearly loved brother of Anne-Marie, John, and Beverly. Much loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages to the Jones family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Bob, will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Tuesday, August 11, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020