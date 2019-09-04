Robert JOHNSTONE

Guest Book
  • "Very sad to hear of your families loss. Our thoughts are..."
    - April & Simon Barnett
  • "Memories Evergreen RIP Robbie"
    - Kelly Webb
  • "Thoughts and prayers to the Johnstone family. May God grant..."
    - Suzanne Drummond
  • "Lots of aroha to Ryan, Donna and all the whnau. We are..."
    - Rae and Tim Llahi
  • "Deepest condolences to all family but especially thinking..."
Death Notice

JOHNSTONE, Robert John:
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, aged 69 years. Loved and adored partner of Marilyn. Loved father of Andrew and Ryan. Cherished brother of Mary, Janette, Adrian and Cheryl. Loved brother-in-law of Warren and Iain. Loved step-dad of Raymond, Tracy, Shaun, Glen and Wendy, and much beloved grandad. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 3.30pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019
