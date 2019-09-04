JOHNSTONE, Robert John:
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, aged 69 years. Loved and adored partner of Marilyn. Loved father of Andrew and Ryan. Cherished brother of Mary, Janette, Adrian and Cheryl. Loved brother-in-law of Warren and Iain. Loved step-dad of Raymond, Tracy, Shaun, Glen and Wendy, and much beloved grandad. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019