JAKOWETZ, Robert:
On February 7, 2020, peacefully at home with family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, loved father of Anton and Nina, Michael and Neethika, Maria and Chris, Elisabeth and Andrew, Peter and Briony, and Thomas and Sally. Adored Opa of Mark, Gabriella, Mihika, Mitali, Samantha, Elisabeth (deceased), Emma, Lance, and William. Loved son of his late parents Robert and Emma Jakowetz of Germany, loved brother of Anton and Gerlinde, and Paul and Bärbel and their families in Germany. A special thanks to all who have cared for Robert in his last days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robert Jakowetz, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sisters of Nazareth would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Mass for Robert will be celebrated in Nazareth House, 220 Brougham Street, Sydenham, on Friday, February 14, at 1.30pm, a private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020