Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert HOPKINS. View Sign Service Information Hope and Sons Ltd 523 Andersons Bay Rd Dunedin , Otago 034555074 Death Notice



Robert Campbell (Bob):

formerly of Wyndham. On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice, Bob crossed the finish line, supported by his girls. Much loved husband of Janet, and a treasured father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Ewen Cameron (Christchurch), Carolyn and Scott Aitken (Christchurch), Rebecca and Andrew Scott (Christchurch), Grandad Bob to James, Rosa, Michaela, Scarlett, and Annabelle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Isabel Hopkins (Invercargill), Anne and the late Mervyn Mitchell (Gore), Rodger and Yvonne Letham (Ashburton), Catherine and the late Geoff Ashton (Richmond), Uncle Bob to all the nieces and nephews and numerous others who knew him. Very dear friend of Mandy and Bill and Olivia, Luci, and Tom Butler (Waikaka). A service for Bob will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin at 1.00pm on Saturday, September 26, with a private cremation. Messages to the Hopkins Family C/- Hope and Sons, P.O. Box 5013, Dunedin 9054.







HOPKINS,Robert Campbell (Bob):formerly of Wyndham. On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice, Bob crossed the finish line, supported by his girls. Much loved husband of Janet, and a treasured father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Ewen Cameron (Christchurch), Carolyn and Scott Aitken (Christchurch), Rebecca and Andrew Scott (Christchurch), Grandad Bob to James, Rosa, Michaela, Scarlett, and Annabelle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Isabel Hopkins (Invercargill), Anne and the late Mervyn Mitchell (Gore), Rodger and Yvonne Letham (Ashburton), Catherine and the late Geoff Ashton (Richmond), Uncle Bob to all the nieces and nephews and numerous others who knew him. Very dear friend of Mandy and Bill and Olivia, Luci, and Tom Butler (Waikaka). A service for Bob will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin at 1.00pm on Saturday, September 26, with a private cremation. Messages to the Hopkins Family C/- Hope and Sons, P.O. Box 5013, Dunedin 9054. Published in The Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers