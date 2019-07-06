HERKESS, Robert (Bob):
Judy with Douglas, Russell, and their families thank you for your thoughts, calls, emails, cards, letters, visits, gifts, flowers, baking and beautiful words of sympathy and remembrance on the death of Bob. Thank you for attending his memorial, especially his old ship mates and colleagues from the maritime industry, some of whom travelled a distance. Bob left a legacy of love and respect with a determination to achieve the best even in times of adversity.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019